Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.76. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 9,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,300. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

