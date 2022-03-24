Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.71. 45,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,389. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

