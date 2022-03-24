Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.59. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

