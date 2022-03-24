Brokerages Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to post sales of $381.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.30 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $307.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,354. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

