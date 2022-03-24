Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.04 and the lowest is $3.85. Whirlpool posted earnings of $7.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $27.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.33 to $28.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $28.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $31.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $183.12. 17,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,557. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $182.72 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.38 and a 200-day moving average of $213.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.