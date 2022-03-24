Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.57 million, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Affimed by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Affimed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after purchasing an additional 298,246 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Affimed by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 636,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $419.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.56.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

