Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $69.57 million, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.
A number of research firms recently commented on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.
NASDAQ AFMD opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $419.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.56.
Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
