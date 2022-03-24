Brokerages Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 2,823.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

AEMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEMD stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

