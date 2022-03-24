British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 546.67 ($7.20).

Several research firms have issued reports on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

LON:BLND opened at GBX 511.60 ($6.74) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 527.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 519.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.42).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

