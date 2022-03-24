Brewster Financial Planning LLC Takes $34.85 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 131,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,847,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 31.7% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,456,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.70. 960,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,101. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.77 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.