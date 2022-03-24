Brewster Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 197,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,475. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31.

