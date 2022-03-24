Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,391,000 after acquiring an additional 263,599 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,195,000 after acquiring an additional 243,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,343,000 after acquiring an additional 198,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.68. 5,415,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

