Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 19,824,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,203,230. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

