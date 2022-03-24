Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$188.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.85.

Shares of BYD stock traded down C$2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$163.03. 57,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,006. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$204.41. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.70 and a 52-week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

