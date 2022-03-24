Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY) Insider Tye Burt Purchases 30,000 Shares

Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY – Get Rating) insider Tye Burt bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.61 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of A$78,300.00 ($58,000.00).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Boart Longyear Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
