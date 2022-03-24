BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Price Up 2.7%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00. Approximately 377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

BLSFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BlueScope Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BlueScope Steel in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.8515 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

About BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.