BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,532. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

