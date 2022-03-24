BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 90,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,532. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
