Bitcoin Private Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00006000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $493.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.00442446 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00102008 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00103155 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000645 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

