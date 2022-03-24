Bintex Futures Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $37,292.33 and $4,168.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.51 or 0.07040641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,955.75 or 0.99995009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044350 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars.

