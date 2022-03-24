BinaryX Price Hits $51.04 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.04 or 0.00115986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $31.18 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007718 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00308644 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

