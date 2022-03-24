Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stake Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 482.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 206.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 15.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. 3,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,428. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.