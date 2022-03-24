Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $12.90. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 294,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

