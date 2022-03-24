Bfsg LLC Sells 8,227 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $86.22 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

