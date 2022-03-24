Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 544 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,541.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,483.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,671.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

