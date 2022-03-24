Bfsg LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $999.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $891.36 and its 200 day moving average is $939.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 203.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

