Bfsg LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in DexCom by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $449.31 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.88, a PEG ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.59.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,552. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

