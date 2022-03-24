Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $96.65. 758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,037. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

