Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.