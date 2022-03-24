Berenberg Bank Lowers Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target to GBX 200

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRST. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 362.50 ($4.77).

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 139 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.20. Trustpilot Group has a 1-year low of GBX 123.20 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 481.80 ($6.34). The company has a market cap of £575.22 million and a PE ratio of -32.48.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

