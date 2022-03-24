Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) received a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bechtle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.71 ($91.99).

Shares of BC8 stock traded down €0.60 ($0.66) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €51.46 ($56.55). 219,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($76.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.44. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bechtle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

