Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $480.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Beazley in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 480 ($6.32) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $505.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

