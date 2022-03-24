BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.34%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

