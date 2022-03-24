Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,700 ($75.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.85) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,662 ($74.54).

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,176 ($68.14) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,956.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,852.38. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,300 ($56.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,376 ($70.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 47.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

