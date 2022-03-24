Bank of America Lowers NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Neutral

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

NetApp stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,572. NetApp has a 52-week low of $67.72 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

