Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNDSF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

