Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.38. 19,746,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,539,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

