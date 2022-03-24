Baker Boyer National Bank Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,418,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 676,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

