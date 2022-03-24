Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $338,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after buying an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 93.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,415. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

