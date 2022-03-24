Baker Boyer National Bank Buys Shares of 8,119 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 73,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. 20,546,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,834,930. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $226.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

