Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $266.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.13.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167,792 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,254,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after purchasing an additional 413,667 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $10.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.17. 142,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,919. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

