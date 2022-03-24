Axe Reaches Market Cap of $67,372.81 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $67,372.81 and approximately $48,693.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

