Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGRGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

