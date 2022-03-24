Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 942 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total transaction of $153,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock worth $205,959,229. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $207.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $154.92 and a twelve month high of $216.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.