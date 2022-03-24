Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after buying an additional 128,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,898,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $405.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.80 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

