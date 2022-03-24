Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.58 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

