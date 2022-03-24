Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,727 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $91.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.