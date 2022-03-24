Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

