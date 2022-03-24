Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,107,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,888,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,869,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,103,000 after acquiring an additional 258,630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,105,000 after acquiring an additional 119,310 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

