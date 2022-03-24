Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 167 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

TSM opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $546.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

