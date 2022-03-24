Autonio (NIOX) Hits Market Cap of $2.00 Million

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $133,144.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.95 or 0.07071067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,964.09 or 0.99674076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044039 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.