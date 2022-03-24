Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $212.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.69 and its 200-day moving average is $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

